TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It will be another frosty start to the day, with most of the metro in the 30s.

Sunny and a few degrees warmer, with highs near 70° today and Wednesday.

We will then warm 4 to 6 degrees above normal Thursday into this weekend.

Meteorologist April Madison

