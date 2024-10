TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Temperatures continue to climb, and will bring a chance at breaking daily records today through the weekend.

Tucson could see the latest 100° day on record, which currently stands on Oct. 20, 2023.

A cool down is likely during the first half of next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

