Much cooler with strong winds today

Wind Advisories and Red Flag Warnings
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly sunny skies and breezy today as a relatively dry weather system moves through the state.

This will bring elevated winds, especially east of Tucson, and much cooler air. Highs will be 20-25° cooler than Monday.

A Wind Advisory is in effect from 10 AM to 6 PM for areas mainly east of Tucson.

A Red Flag Warning is also in effect from 1 PM to 8 PM for portions of Cochise, Santa Cruz, Graham, and Greenlee counties.

Warmer but still below normal temperatures on Wednesday, and then above normal temperatures Thursday
through the upcoming weekend.

Meteorologist April Madison

Cochise county Tuesday weather

