Much cooler with slightly less wind today

Becoming partly cloudy as a cold air mass approaches.

Expect the strongest winds to stay mostly south and east of the area today, with highs dropping 8-12° compared to yesterday.

Light sprinkles or rain showers are possible, mainly over the higher elevations of Graham and Greenlee counties.

Another stronger system will move through Friday into early Saturday resulting in more widespread

precipitation chances area-wide.



