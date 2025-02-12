Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Much cooler with slightly less wind today

Warmer and less eventful Thursday, then better chances for rain Friday
Rollercoaster highs as several weather systems move through
Posted
and last updated

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Becoming partly cloudy as a cold air mass approaches.

Expect the strongest winds to stay mostly south and east of the area today, with highs dropping 8-12° compared to yesterday.

Light sprinkles or rain showers are possible, mainly over the higher elevations of Graham and Greenlee counties.

Another stronger system will move through Friday into early Saturday resulting in more widespread 
precipitation chances area-wide. 

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

Cochise county Wednesday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
KGUN 9 Neighborhood Network

Neighborhood Network