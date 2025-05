TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Slightly less wind today, but still gusty.

The strongest winds will be east of Tucson where a Red Flag Warning remains from 10 AM to 7 PM. Blowing dust will also be a concern, mainly across Cochise county.

Highs will be 5-10° below normal.

Less wind on Thursday and Friday and then a return to breezy conditions over the

upcoming weekend.

Meteorologist April Madison

Cochise county Wednesday weather

