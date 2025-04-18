Watch Now
Much cooler, with a slight chance for rain and mountain snow

Gusty, cooler, and a chance for valley rain and high elevation snow
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As a trough passes through the area, we can expect another significant drop in temperatures, along with breezy winds and a slight chance for rain and mountain snow tonight through early Saturday.

Rain amounts will be very light, likely only a few sprinkles or less than 0.2" in most valleys.
Snow will be a little more likely in the mountains, with up to 3" above 6,000'.

Expect highs only in the upper 60s to low 70s today and tomorrow.

Temperatures will rise above normal next week with dry conditions returning.

Meteorologist April Madison

