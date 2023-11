TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Highs will fall back 5-10° over the next few days as a system passes by.

This will bring possible freezing overnight lows to some eastern valley locations.

Morning lows in the 30s and 40s are expected through this weekend. Mainly dry into early

next week outside of a chance of rain along the Arizona and New Mexico border late

Thursday.

Meteorologist April Madison

