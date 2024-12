TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sunny with highs dropping 8-10° as a cold front approaches.

Breezy winds could keep some areas from reaching freezing temps tonight, but enough areas that are sheltered from the wind, could see their first freeze.

A FREEZE WARNING is in place from midnight through 9 AM.

Above normal temperatures return Thursday through early next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

