TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly sunny and warmer, with a chance for a thunderstorm or two over the mountains, and the international border today.

After today, a slight increase in moisture will return for a low-grade monsoon pattern into the weekend.

High temperatures will be above normal into next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

