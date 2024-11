TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A narrow band of moisture will bring mostly to partly cloudy skies today, with highs similar to Sunday.

Highs fluctuate down and back up Tuesday into midweek with mid 70s, then back to low 80s for the second half of the work week.

A pattern switch is likely this coming weekend which should bring cooler temperatures and chances for rain

showers and mountain snow.

Meteorologist April Madison

