Morning showers clear, then afternoon storms return

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Once the morning showers clear, we'll see a complex pushing up from northern Mexico which will enhance our afternoon and evening storm chances.

Seasonable monsoon weather is expected into the weekend with temperatures running

closer to normal and scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms across southeast

Arizona.

Hotter and drier weather is expected by the middle of next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

