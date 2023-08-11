Morning showers clear, then afternoon storms return

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Once the morning showers clear, we'll see a complex pushing up from northern Mexico which will enhance our afternoon and evening storm chances.
Seasonable monsoon weather is expected into the weekend with temperatures running
closer to normal and scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms across southeast
Arizona.
Hotter and drier weather is expected by the middle of next week.
Meteorologist April Madison
