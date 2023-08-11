Watch Now
Morning showers clear, then afternoon storms return

Monsoon gets a boost
Increasing storm chances today and tonight
Posted at 4:21 AM, Aug 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-11 07:21:36-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Once the morning showers clear, we'll see a complex pushing up from northern Mexico which will enhance our afternoon and evening storm chances.

Seasonable monsoon weather is expected into the weekend with temperatures running
closer to normal and scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms across southeast
Arizona. 

Hotter and drier weather is expected by the middle of next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

