TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Breezy southwest winds will continue, with Friday and Saturday being the two strongest wind days.

We will be watching for elevated fire conditions as we get closer to the weekend.

Highs will stay at, or slightly above seasonal norms, hovering between 95° and 97° in Tucson.

Meteorologist April Madison

