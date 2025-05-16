Watch Now
More wind and triple-digit heat on the way

Strong winds return for the weekend, briefly dropping afternoon highs Sunday and Monday
Fire Weather Watches return for the weekend
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sunny and warmer!

Highs will warm back to normal today and Saturday, then a passing weather system will bring strong winds back for the weekend and a brief cool down.

A FIRE WEATHER WATCH is in effect from Sunday morning through late Sunday evening.

High pressure will return by the middle of next week, bringing another jump in afternoon highs.

Tucson will likely see triple-digit heat by Wednesday or Thursday.

Meteorologist April Madison

