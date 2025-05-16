More wind and triple-digit heat on the way

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sunny and warmer!

Highs will warm back to normal today and Saturday, then a passing weather system will bring strong winds back for the weekend and a brief cool down.

A FIRE WEATHER WATCH is in effect from Sunday morning through late Sunday evening.

High pressure will return by the middle of next week, bringing another jump in afternoon highs.

Tucson will likely see triple-digit heat by Wednesday or Thursday.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

Cochise county Friday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

