Todays Forecast

More widespread showers and storms today

Posted at 5:08 AM, May 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-18 08:11:41-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We will stay mostly cloudy with delayed heating due to the cloud cover and light morning showers.

This could also delay the start to afternoon thunderstorms. However, we expect overall coverage to be more widespread today.

Strong gusty winds, lightning, and blowing dust will be possible with storm activity. 

A downward trend in showers and storms will begin Friday and continue into early next
week as moisture slowly works out of the area. 

Meteorologist April Madison

