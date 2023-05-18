More widespread showers and storms today

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We will stay mostly cloudy with delayed heating due to the cloud cover and light morning showers.

This could also delay the start to afternoon thunderstorms. However, we expect overall coverage to be more widespread today.

Strong gusty winds, lightning, and blowing dust will be possible with storm activity.

A downward trend in showers and storms will begin Friday and continue into early next

week as moisture slowly works out of the area.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER: Cochise County Weather

Cochise county will be more active today

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

