More triple-digit heat to start the work week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Strong high pressure will reinforce another day or two of triple-digits before breezy winds and cooler air arrives.
Typical early June heat through Tuesday. A weak weather system will impact the region
early in the week leading to a modest cool down along with breezy winds.
Isolated thunderstorms possible along the Arizona and New Mexico border, otherwise dry.
Meteorologist April Madison
MORE WEATHER: Cochise County Weather
Cochise county Monday weather
WEATHER STATS AND FACTS