Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

More triple-digit heat to start the work week

A hot start to the week, but breezy and cooler air coming
A hot start to the week, but breezy and cooler air coming
Posted at 4:56 AM, Jun 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-05 08:34:43-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Strong high pressure will reinforce another day or two of triple-digits before breezy winds and cooler air arrives.

Typical early June heat through Tuesday. A weak weather system will impact the region
early in the week leading to a modest cool down along with breezy winds.

Isolated thunderstorms possible along the Arizona and New Mexico border, otherwise dry.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER: Cochise County Weather

Cochise county Monday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018