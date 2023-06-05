More triple-digit heat to start the work week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Strong high pressure will reinforce another day or two of triple-digits before breezy winds and cooler air arrives.

Typical early June heat through Tuesday. A weak weather system will impact the region

early in the week leading to a modest cool down along with breezy winds.

Isolated thunderstorms possible along the Arizona and New Mexico border, otherwise dry.

Meteorologist April Madison

Cochise county Monday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

