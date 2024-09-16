More showers and storms possible

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Morning showers and cloud cover should gradually clear, with lingering moisture bringing a chance for more later today, especially east and northeast of Tucson, and again into the late night hours.

This will be dependent on how long the morning showers and cloud cover lingers.

Cooler than normal highs will continue for the work week as we dry out.

Dry conditions then return Tuesday through the remainder of this coming week.

Meteorologist April Madison

