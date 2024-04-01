More showers and isolated thunderstorms today

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Two bands of showers are impacting southern Arizona this morning. One is exiting to our east, as a second band is moving in from the west.

This will bring showers and isolated thunderstorms, off and on, especially later this afternoon and lingering into Tuesday for eastern areas.

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect above 7,000' until 9 PM.

Much colder temperatures are expected through Tuesday with warmer afternoons Wednesday through Friday.

Another weather system will bring increased breezes Friday and cooler weather for the weekend.

Meteorologist April Madison

