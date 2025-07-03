More scattered storms possible, but less active today

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Although we were partially worked over yesterday, we have ample lingering moisture that could lead to more scattered thunderstorms from midday through the early evening.

The storms that do occur will produce locally heavy rain and gusty winds.

A drying trend is expected for the July 4th holiday and this weekend with storm coverage more isolated and focused on locales south of Tucson.

Temperatures will remain below normal through Friday before warming back up to above normal levels by Sunday and continuing through much of next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

