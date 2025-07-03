Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

More scattered storms possible, but less active today

Lingering moisture will bring another round of scattered thunderstorms today, but less organized and widespread
More, but less organized, storms possible today
More scattered storms, but less widespread
Posted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Although we were partially worked over yesterday, we have ample lingering moisture that could lead to more scattered thunderstorms from midday through the early evening.

The storms that do occur will produce locally heavy rain and gusty winds.

A drying trend is expected for the July 4th holiday and this weekend with storm coverage more isolated and focused on locales south of Tucson.

Temperatures will remain below normal through Friday before warming back up to above normal levels by Sunday and continuing through much of next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

Cochise county Thursday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
KGUN 9 Neighborhood Network

Neighborhood Network