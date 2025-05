TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Another sunny and breezy day, especially for eastern areas.

A RED FLAG WARNING is in place from 10 AM to 8 PM today, for portions of eastern Pima, Cochise, Graham, Greenlee, and Santa Cruz counties.

Highs will stay below normal today, then quickly climb through the second half of the week.

Meteorologist April Madison

