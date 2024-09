TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our heat streak is not taking a break any time soon.

Excessive heat warnings go in effect this morning, and continue through Saturday, with highs staying 10-15° above average for several more days.

Tucson's high is expected to reach 107° both today and tomorrow, shattering the current records of 103°.

Meteorologist April Madison

