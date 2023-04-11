More record heat with a chance for dry thunderstorms

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Expect another day of record breaking heat.

Tucson topped out at 97° yesterday, breaking the old record of 96° set in 2018. Tucson will hit 96° today, also breaking the daily record of 95°.

Some moisture will move in southeast of Tucson, bringing a chance for dry thunderstorms later today.

Gusty winds are expected Wednesday and Thursday as a passing storm system knocks

temps back down by the end of the week.

Meteorologist April Madison

COCHISE COUNTY WEATHER:

Wildfires and dry thunderstorms

