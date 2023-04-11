Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

More record heat with a chance for dry thunderstorms

Highs climb with dry storms southeast of Tucson
Record, or near-record heat again today
Posted at 5:34 AM, Apr 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-11 08:41:04-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Expect another day of record breaking heat.

Tucson topped out at 97° yesterday, breaking the old record of 96° set in 2018. Tucson will hit 96° today, also breaking the daily record of 95°.

Some moisture will move in southeast of Tucson, bringing a chance for dry thunderstorms later today.

Gusty winds are expected Wednesday and Thursday as a passing storm system knocks
temps back down by the end of the week.

Meteorologist April Madison

COCHISE COUNTY WEATHER:

Wildfires and dry thunderstorms

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018