More record heat with a chance for dry thunderstorms

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Expect another day of record breaking heat.
Tucson topped out at 97° yesterday, breaking the old record of 96° set in 2018. Tucson will hit 96° today, also breaking the daily record of 95°.
Some moisture will move in southeast of Tucson, bringing a chance for dry thunderstorms later today.
Gusty winds are expected Wednesday and Thursday as a passing storm system knocks
temps back down by the end of the week.
Meteorologist April Madison
