More record heat and a possible uptick in storm coverage

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Staying hot with record, or near-record heat again today.

The Excessive Heat Warning is now extended through 10 PM Wednesday.

Clouds will increase with a chance of storms late in the day and evening.

Today storms will mainly be confined to the international border, and from Tucson south and east.

An uptick in coverage starting tomorrow through the end of the week. The main threats

will be strong outflow winds, with the potential for localized blowing dust.

Meteorologist April Madison

