TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson and Nogales tied and broke daily records Tuesday, and several areas will likely see the same again today through the weekend.

Next week brings a much cooler pattern change.

Gusty winds Monday, and a 20-degree drop in temps expected between Sunday and Tuesday.

Meteorologist April Madison

