Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

More record-breaking heat today, then monsoon brings relief by the end of the week

Excessive heat today, with monsoon slowly making a comeback
Excessive heat continues today, but cooler air coming
Posted at 5:22 AM, Jul 10, 2024

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We expect today to be similar to yesterday with more record-breaking heat, and the best chance for storms mostly south and east.

The EXCESSIVE HEAT WARING continues through 8 PM tonight.

From Thursday on, we should see an increase in daily moisture and monsoon activity.

Hot temperatures may continue tomorrow, however the increasing chances for thunderstorms may prevent temperatures from reaching their maximum potential.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

Cochise county Wednesday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018