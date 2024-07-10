More record-breaking heat today, then monsoon brings relief by the end of the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We expect today to be similar to yesterday with more record-breaking heat, and the best chance for storms mostly south and east.

The EXCESSIVE HEAT WARING continues through 8 PM tonight.

From Thursday on, we should see an increase in daily moisture and monsoon activity.

Hot temperatures may continue tomorrow, however the increasing chances for thunderstorms may prevent temperatures from reaching their maximum potential.

Meteorologist April Madison

