More rain expected today but a drier and hotter weekend ahead

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Southeast Arizona can expect scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout today before things start to dry out heading into the weekend. Temperatures will remain cooler than usual through Wednesday, then begin to warm up as the weekend approaches.

Moisture levels are still fairly high, especially across eastern parts of the region, which could support more rain today.

Today marks a transition in the weather pattern. Forecast models show mixed results for when and where storms will develop, but some areas could see heavy rainfall and a slight risk for flash flooding. There’s also a chance for strong wind gusts later this afternoon as drier air moves in from the west.

By Wednesday, much drier air will spread across most of the region, especially in western areas. Only a few isolated storms may form in eastern counties like Graham, Greenlee, and Cochise.

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

