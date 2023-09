TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly sunny today with highs coming close to record levels again.

Tucson will soar to 103°. The record on this day in Tucson is 104°, set in 1899.

This will continue through Wednesday before a system brings gusty winds and cooler air the second half of the week.

Meteorologist April Madison

