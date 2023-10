TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We tied the daily record of 101° yesterday in Tucson, along with the latest 100° in a calendar year.

We'll likely see more records and more 100s to end the work week.

A slight chance for rain still exists today, along with gusty winds and slightly cooler temps.

Meteorologist April Madison

