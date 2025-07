TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We hold onto a low-grade monsoon pattern, with the best chance for isolated and scattered storms to develop across Cochise county later today.

A few storms could move west into the Tucson area by this evening, with another slight uptick in storm chances again Saturday through early next week.

High temperatures will warm back to around normal.

Meteorologist April Madison

