Monsoon wakes up

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — This week is setting up to be an active Monsoon week, especially Tuesday through Thursday.

Above normal temperatures will continue through Tuesday with temperatures dropping back down to seasonable levels as deeper atmospheric moisture moves into the area.

Southeast Arizona will experience a mid-grade Monsoon day today, with increasing activity expected through the week.

Strong and gusty outflow winds with areas of blowing dust are the primary threat again today, especially across Graham county to the northeast of Tucson. Showers and thunderstorm with the potential for heavy

rainfall will be present from Tucson to the south and southeast Tuesday and Wednesday.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

Cochise county Monday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

