Monsoon stays active in eastern areas today

Outflow winds could bring a few strong isolated storms to the metro
Outflow winds could bring a few isolated storms to Tucson today
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly sunny to start the day, then a 30% chance for showers and storms this afternoon and evening across the metro.

Tucson will be on the western edge of storm coverage, but outflow winds could bring a few strong isolated storms to our area.

Daily chances for thunderstorms continue. Heavy rain, strong wind gusts, and small hail will be possible with any thunderstorm.

Thunderstorm chances shift eastward this weekend, to near and east of Tucson. High temperatures near to slightly above normal through the forecast period.

Meteorologist April Madison

