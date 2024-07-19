Watch Now
Monsoon stays active for the weekend

Thunderstorm chances going up
Daily thunderstorm chances through next week
Posted at 5:37 AM, Jul 19, 2024

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After an active day yesterday, it may take a little longer for storms to develop as the atmosphere is worked over.

Mountain storms should begin to develop roughly between noon and 2 PM, with the valleys seeing isolated outflow storms later in the afternoon and evening. Better chances are still expected Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures will remain 4 to 7 degrees above normal through the rest of this week, with typical mid-July moisture levels across the region.

The main threats will continue to be strong gusty outflow winds and heavy rainfall leading to localized flash flooding.

Meteorologist April Madison

