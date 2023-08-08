Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Monsoon stays active for parts of southeast Arizona

Isolated showers and storms expected across parts of southeast Arizona
Isolated and scattered storms for parts of southeast Arizona
Posted at 5:02 AM, Aug 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-08 09:11:14-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After an active day and night for areas south and east of Tucson, we'll see a similar scenario today.

Tucson should have a slightly better chance for storms creeping into our area both today and tomorrow, with the bulk of the stronger storms staying south and east again.

It is expected to dry out late in the weekend into the following week while heating up to
well above normal high temperatures once again. 

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER: Cochise county

Cochise county Tuesday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018