Monsoon stays active for parts of southeast Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After an active day and night for areas south and east of Tucson, we'll see a similar scenario today.

Tucson should have a slightly better chance for storms creeping into our area both today and tomorrow, with the bulk of the stronger storms staying south and east again.

It is expected to dry out late in the weekend into the following week while heating up to

well above normal high temperatures once again.

Meteorologist April Madison

