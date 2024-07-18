Watch Now
Monsoon getting a little more active

Daily thunderstorm chances going up into the weekend
Daily heat and storm chances going up
Posted at 5:10 AM, Jul 18, 2024

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Overnight storms that came up from Mexico will continue to move west into south central Pima county, diminishing through the morning.

We will see slightly hotter temps today, with storms initially developing across Santa Cruz and south central Pima county, as well as the white mountains.

Temperatures will remain 4 to 7 degrees above normal through the rest of this week, with typical mid-July moisture levels across the region.

This will result in the daily chances for showers and thunderstorms. The main threats will continue to be strong gusty outflow winds and heavy rainfall leading to localized flash
flooding.

Meteorologist April Madison

