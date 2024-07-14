Monsoon gets more active over the next few days

Watch Now
Posted at 5:52 PM, Jul 13, 2024

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After a quiet day across the metro, with a few exceptions to our south and west, we expect a little more active day on Sunday.

Temperatures will fall back closer to seasonal averages as high pressure weakens and
deeper moisture returns to the area.

Thunderstorm coverage will ramp back up late Sunday and early in the new week. 

Damaging thunderstorm winds will continue to be a threat with some storms, along with 
heavy rain threats gradually increasing through the week. 

Meteorologist April Madison

