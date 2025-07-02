Monsoon gets active

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We're shaping up to see a busy Monsoon day, mainly from midday into the late afternoon or evening hours.

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect from 11 AM - 11 PM today. We also have a BLOWING DUST ADVISORY from 1 PM to 7 PM.

A drying trend is expected for the July 4th holiday and this weekend with storm coverage more isolated and

focused on locales south of Tucson.

Temperatures will drop to near normal levels today, then below normal to end the week before warming back up to above normal levels this weekend into early next week.

