Monsoon activity continues throughout the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon moisture has arrived in southeast Arizona!

A Blowing Dust Advisory is in effect for Eastern Pima County/Tucson

Metro, Tohono Oʼodham Nation, Santa Cruz and SE Pinal Counties from 2 PM to 8

PM on Monday. Due to strong thunderstorms and outflow winds, visibility will be low during this period.

The early season monsoonal activity will peak on Wednesday and Thursday. For July 4th, there is still some opportunity to see rain and thunderstorm activity with much less coverage compared to Wednesday and Thursday as a lower grade monsoon pattern develops. Most of the isolated storm activity will be from Tucson and southward, with cities such as Nogales, Sierra Vista and Bisbee expected to see a good amount of rainfall.

The projected high in Tucson for Monday, July 1, is 106 degrees, which is about four degrees above normal.

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

