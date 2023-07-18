Monsoon 2023 finally arrives in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A typical daily monsoon pattern will continue, with day to day variability.

After an active day, it may be a later start to the afternoon and evening storms.

Tucson will see a 30 to 40% chance for storms today, with best chances across Cochise and Santa Cruz counties.

Staying hot, with an EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING now extended through 10 PM Friday.

The high pressure aloft meanders between the Four Corners and west Texas, with the main thunderstorm threats being strong outflow winds, localized flooding and the

potential for blowing dust, especially across south central Pinal county.

Meteorologist April Madison

