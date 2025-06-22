Moisture is making its way into the region

Watch Now
Cooler temperatures continue into Sunday, and we will have some moisture make its way into our region.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Cooler temperatures continue into Sunday, and we will have some moisture make its way into our region.

As this moisture moves in, we have some chances of showers and thunderstorms all throughout the week.

Tucson will see a high of 99° on Sunday, with a low of 71°.

Sierra Vista will have a high of 90 ° and a low of 63°on Sunday.

Cochise County Forecast Jun 21

Hopefully, we see some much needed rain come our way!

Have a great rest of your weekend!

