Moisture from Tropical Storm Ileana inches closer

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly sunny to partly cloudy later today, with highs similar to Thursday.
There's a slight chance for light showers south of our area tonight, then increasing late Saturday through Monday.
The most active days will likely be Sunday into Monday, with 3-day rain totals between 0.15" - 0.8" possible.
Cooler temperatures, with highs falling below normal, will occur over the weekend and persist through next week.
Meteorologist April Madison
