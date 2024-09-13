Moisture from Tropical Storm Ileana inches closer

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly sunny to partly cloudy later today, with highs similar to Thursday.

There's a slight chance for light showers south of our area tonight, then increasing late Saturday through Monday.

The most active days will likely be Sunday into Monday, with 3-day rain totals between 0.15" - 0.8" possible.

Cooler temperatures, with highs falling below normal, will occur over the weekend and persist through next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

