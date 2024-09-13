Watch Now
Moisture from Tropical Storm Ileana inches closer

One more dry and unseasonably warm day before tropical moisture arrives
Increasing rain chances and cooler air for the weekend
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly sunny to partly cloudy later today, with highs similar to Thursday.

There's a slight chance for light showers south of our area tonight, then increasing late Saturday through Monday.

The most active days will likely be Sunday into Monday, with 3-day rain totals between 0.15" - 0.8" possible.

Cooler temperatures, with highs falling below normal, will occur over the weekend and persist through next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

