TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly sunny to start the day, then storm chances increase slightly by the evening hours.

The best chance for thunderstorms will once again stay mostly south and east.

Chances begin to decrease Friday as dry air pushes in through the weekend. High temperatures are expected to remain above average through the week.

Meteorologist April Madison

