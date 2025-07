TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Becoming partly to mostly cloudy later today as our atmosphere begins to dry out a little.

We'll see only a slight 20% chance for an isolated storm or two over the next few days, with gradual warming.

High temperatures will hover around normal Friday through the weekend, with a slight uptick in moisture late Friday night

Cochise county Thursday weather

.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS