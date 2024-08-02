Low-grade Monsoon activity with soaring highs for the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Partly to start the day, then a 30% chance for isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorms.
After today, the overall monsoon pattern goes down a bit with highs soaring to 106-108° Saturday and Sunday in Tucson.
Although the overall monsoon coverage will be down, some isolated storms will generate heavy rain and strong gusty winds.
Temperatures will subtly trend down a few degrees early to middle of next week.
Meteorologist April Madison
