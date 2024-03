TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We'll continue to see a slight chance of showers this morning with a few isolated thunderstorms possible, mainly before noon.

Cooler temperatures today will give way to a rapid warming trend as high pressure takes hold over the weekend and early in the new week.

Another storm system could impact the area late next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

Cochise county Friday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS