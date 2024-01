TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly cloudy today with light lingering morning showers.

This will gradually clear to the east, and staying cool through Friday.

Though a chance of light precipitation is forecast Thursday night in Greenlee and Graham counties, the forecast through the remainder of the week is mostly dry.

A warming trend is expected this weekend into early next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

