TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A few lingering showers could pass through this morning, then becoming partly to mostly cloudy.

Another impulse may bring a round of light rain again Wednesday, 10-20% chance.

Cooler temperatures again today, then rebounding the second half of the week, with

the possibility for reaching the century mark in the Tucson area by Friday.

Meteorologist April Madison

