TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After another chilly start to the day, albeit warmer than yesterday, highs will begin to climb through Easter weekend.

Looking at our first 90s of the year, and above normal temperatures are forecast for Easter weekend.

The hottest temperatures so far this year expected Monday and Tuesday.

Meteorologist April Madison

COCHISE COUNTY WEATHER

Cochise county weather update

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS