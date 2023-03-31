Less wind and staying cool as March comes to an end. Warmer tomorrow!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A frosty start to the day as clouds and wind continues to clear.

Highs will only rebound a few degrees today, but it will be much warmer to start the month of April. No foolin'!

Tucson will warm to near 70° today, then jump to the low 80s for the weekend.

Another, dry storm system is expected early next week with strong gusty winds Monday followed by cooler temperatures Tuesday onward.

Meteorologist April Madison

