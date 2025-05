TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Highs will warm back to seasonal norms today, or slightly above it, with less wind.

Afternoon temperatures will then warm to the triple-digits in Tucson Wednesday through Friday.

Light winds are expected today and tomorrow, with breezy winds returning Thursday into the weekend.

Meteorologist April Madison

