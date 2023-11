TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly sunny as we climb back to the low 80s again today, but with less wind.

Highs will continue to soar to near 90° in Tucson by Sunday and early next week.

No rain in sight as the storm track remains well north of our area.

Meteorologist April Madison

