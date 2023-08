TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We are expecting a little more sunshine today, with storm chances around 20 to 30% in Tucson.

This will allow our highs to return to near normal, or slightly above.

A tropical storm will usher in more moisture Wednesday into Thursday, bringing better storm chances and cooler air once again.

Warming to above normal this weekend.

Meteorologist April Madison

